41 foreign nationals deported after staging anti-xenophobic protests in CT

Hundreds had participated in a sit-in outside the UN Refugee Agency and the families then found refuge in a church off Green Market Square.

CAPE TOWN - Forty-one foreign nationals have been deported two years after staging a disruptive protest against xenophobia in Cape Town.

Following a court order, they were removed and relocated to a site in Bellville as the COVID-19 pandemic set in.

Hundreds of refugees and asylum seekers are currently accommodated in tents in Bellville and Wingfield.

However, some have now been deported including so-called 'ring leaders' Aline Bukuru.

They left the country for the Democratic Republic of Congo two weeks ago.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Monday said: “Mr JP Balous had also exhausted his appeal processes and is liable for deportation in South Africa, but is still in jail for several criminal activities.”

The minister said proper processes were followed and added government had consulted with the various countries before the deportation.

