1,089 new COVID-19 infections, 25 more deaths recorded in SA

JOHANNESBURG - Twenty-five more people have died in South Africa after contracting COVID-19, pushing the national death toll to 53,736.

In the last 24 hours, 1,089 infections have also been reported, with more than 1.5 million positive cases identified since the start of the pandemic.

The country's recovery rate is still at 95%.

The number of healthcare workers vaccinated under the Sisonke protocol stands at 292,623.

