State Capture Inquiry offices burgled, several laptops stolen: reports

JOHANNESBURG – Eyewitness News has reliably learned that the offices of the State Capture Inquiry in Parktown were burgled overnight.

It’s understood several laptops were stolen.

Investigations are underway with officials still trying to ascertain the extent of the theft.

The commission will continue to hear testimony from oversight-related evidence from the Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise at 10h00 on Monday, 19 April 2021.

