Sassa working around the clock to rectify R350 grant payment delays

There have been delays in payments of the R350 COVID relief grant in March, but Sassa said that was due to a number of reasons and it is now working to ensure that recipients are paid at the end of April.

JOHANNESBURG – The Social Security Agency of South Africa (Sassa) has assured South Africans the delay in COVID-19 grant payments would be resolved before the end of April.

Some recipients were yet to receive their money.

The agency said it's working around the clock to ensure the payments were finalised.

Some six million recipients were yet to receive their R350 temporary COVID-19 grant for the month of March.

The special grant was announced last year to mitigate the crippling effects of the pandemic on destitute and unemployed people.

The grant was extended to April following an announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

There have been delays in payments, but Sassa said that was due to a number of reasons, as spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi explains.

“This was due to the fact that the financial year ends in March, and on 1 April we started a new financial year.”

At the same time, the Democratic Alliance has said the announcement that recipients would be paid double at the end of April further exacerbates the problem as recipients rely on the money for survival.

The party said Sassa should have made provisions to prevent hick-ups.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.