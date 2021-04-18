Raging fire damages section of Rhodes Memorial Restaurant

The fire has continued to spread through the Table Mountain area, resulting in urgent calls for hikers and motorists to evacuate the vicinity.

CAPE TOWN – A part of the Rhodes Memorial Restaurant on the slopes of Table Mountain has been destroyed by a fire that has continued to spread through the area.

As a result, all hikers within the Newlands and Rhodes Memorial area have been urged to evacuate immediately.

This includes cars parked in the vicinity.

City of Cape Town fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said, “At about 08:45 am the City’s fire and rescue was alerted to a vegetation fire above Phillip Kgosana Drive. Fire crews were immediately dispatched to the scene, with the fire currently spreading from Rhodes Memorial towards the University of Cape Town. A section of the tea room at Rhodes Memorial has been destroyed, and people are urged not to enter the area.”

He said no injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire was yet to be determined.

