Nehawu calls on GP govt to restore services at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital soon

Following a blaze that caused extensive damage to the facility, the GP government announced the closure of the facility for seven days. While patients had to be evacuated, no casualties have been reported as a result of the fire.

JOHANNESBURG –The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) has called on government to restore services to the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital as soon as possible.

This comes after a blaze led to the temporary closure of the facility after a storeroom with medical supplies caused flames to re-ignite overnight on Friday.

Nehawu said the fact that the fire raged on for many hours proves that occupational safety measures were not adequately adhered to at the hospital.

The union's provincial coordinator Clement Marule said the fire was a massive setback to health services in Gauteng.

“We are hoping that investigation will get to the bottom of what really was the cause of the fire. We also want to applaud the workers and our members in that particular hospital.”

Marule has called on the provincial government to expedite their investigation to ease the burden faced by other hospitals that will be assisting the facility.

