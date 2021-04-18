Madikizela breaks silence over suspension, falsification of his qualifications

Madikizela was suspended this week after it emerged that he lied about holding a B.Com degree in human resource management and a certificate in information technology.

JOHANNESBURG – Western Cape Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has broken his silence regarding the falsification of his qualifications and his suspension.

Madikizela was suspended this week after it emerged that he lied about holding a B.Com degree in human resource management and a certificate in information technology.

In a Facebook post, Madizikela admits to falsifying his qualifications.

To err is human, and when you’ve made a mistake, you humble yourself before God and ask for forgiveness. And to all the... Posted by Bonginkosi Madikizela on Saturday, April 17, 2021

He, however, said the timing of the revelation has nothing to do with correcting wrongs but "has everything to do with the Cape Town mayorship contest".

Madikizela is contesting for the mayorship with current Cape Town mayor Dan Plato and DA member of Parliament Geordin-Hill Lewis.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde suspended Madikizela for 14 days pending an investigation.

COPE CALLS FOR DA MEMBERS WITH FRAUDULENT QUALIFICATIONS TO STEP DOWN

Meanwhile, the Congress of the People (Cope) has called for DA members with fraudulent qualifications to step down.

This comes after the qualifications of the party's member of Parliament Natasha Mazzonne and its Madikizela came under scrutiny following revelations of falsification.

Mazzone dismissed social claims made by Good Party's secretary leader Brett Herron that her Wikipedia biography incorrectly stated that she was a trained advocate by profession.

Let me explain how SICK a person can be. On the morning that my father dies, Brett Herron decides that I will be too weak to fight his lies. Thing again you sick and damaged man. You are a lying, trouble making political scoundrel. You are exactly where you belong. https://t.co/IvCFdhQKwP pic.twitter.com/5pK8C8vuIg Natasha Mazzone MP (@Natasha9Mazzone) April 16, 2021

She claims it is known that her highest qualification is her matric certificate and that she only trained for her articles but is not qualified.

Cope national spokesperson Dennis Bloem said, “These allegations about the DA’s politicians having fraudulent qualifications are very disturbing and serious, and we believe they must immediately resign from public office. It is a disgrace for any public representative to mislead the public in whatever way.”

