Lindani Myeni’s widow calls for release of full bodycam footage of his shooting

Lindsay Myeni's husband, 29-year-old former KwaZulu-Natal rugby player Lindani, was shot and killed in Hawaii on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN – The grieving widow of slain Lindani Myeni said I was imperative that all body cam footage be released to show what transpired the night her husband was killed.

The 29-year-old former KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) rugby player was shot and killed in Hawaii on Wednesday.

The incident happened after police responded to a burglary; a scuffle ensued and Myeni was shot.

Four days after the news of her husband's death, his widow, Lindsay is still processing the incident.

"He's such a special person. I can't believe God gave him to me. I feel so blessed and I'm beyond upset about this."

Adding to her grief was the uncertainty around the circumstances of her husband's death, and the police's

involvement in it.

The Honolulu Police Department on Friday released some bodycam footage, but Miyeni said selective release is not good enough.

She believes Lindani's race played a part in the tragedy.

The US is currently grappling with numerous incidents of heavy-handed police actions - especially involving black men.

Warning: This video may contain graphic images

