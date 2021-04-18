Kuils River police hunt 2 assailants in suspected gang-related murders

On Saturday afternoon, two men were killed and another two were left wounded after gunmen opened fire in the vicinity of Van Riebeeck Road.

CAPE TOWN – Kuils River Police detectives were probing a case of double murder and two cases of attempted murder following a suspect gang-related shooting.

On Saturday afternoon, two men were killed and another two were left wounded after gunmen opened fire in the vicinity of Van Riebeeck Road.

The Police's Andre Traut said, “Two men, aged 23 and 41, were shot and killed while two others, aged 22 and 30, were wounded. It is suspected that one of the fatal victims was the target in a possible gang-related attack and the other three were caught in the crossfire. Two suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Kuils River police.