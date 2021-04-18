‘I’ve got two cats, they can take one’ – Lungisa on order to pay Kayser R844k

Former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa says he will study High Court judgement ordering him to pay the DA's Rayno Kayser R844,000 in damages following an assault incident during a council brawl.

JOHANNESBURG – Former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa has said he was still studying the High Court judgement ordering him to pay his former co-worker.

On Saturday, it emerged that the court ruled in favour of Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Rayno Kayser.

The court ordered Lungisa to pay Kayser R844,000 in damages for assault. This after he smashed a glass jug over Kayser's head during a heated council brawl.

The DA councilor instituted a civil lawsuit against Lungisa following the assault, and the matter has been in and out of court for some time.

Earlier Lungisa was sentenced to a jail term for the incident but was later released on parole.

On Saturday 17 April 2021, it emerged that he has been ordered Lungisa to pay Kayser R844,000 to Kayser.

But, Lungisa said this was not over yet.

“We will read the judgement. I think we will appeal that judgement. If we fail on the appeal, I’ve got two cats at home which I own they can take one, and then I will remain with one.”

This morning just received a donation of two cats from Zelda Ngxiki. Thank you very much my friend one is for Judicial. pic.twitter.com/CMehQljonn Andile Lungisa (@mrlungisa) April 17, 2021

Lungisa was released as part of the special remission of sentence candidate by President Cyril Ramaphosa. His sentence was reduced by 12 months, and he served just two months.

