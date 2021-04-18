Health authority urges govt to lift pause on J&J COVID-19 vaccine

SAHPRA said it recently reviewed data from the Sisonke Research Study which immunized healthcare workers and found no significant safety concerns.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) recommended that government lift the pause on administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

It said this should be done provided that specific conditions are met.

South Africa suspended the rollout of the vaccine in the implementation study - after US health agencies discovered rare cases of blood clots in six people who received the jab, out of about seven million.

SAHPRA said it recently reviewed data from the Sisonke Research Study which immunized healthcare workers and found no significant safety concerns.

The health authority's Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela said the rollout should continue with safety measures in place including strengthened screening and monitoring of participants who are at high risk of a blood clotting disorder.

“Based on the data, we have to lift the pause. We’ve put in place conditions so that woever presents symptoms is notified quickly.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.