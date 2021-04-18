The DA's Madikizela ready to own up to his 'mistakes' but claims he was targeted

The suspended MEC has apologised for lying on his CV when he indicated that he had obtained a B.com degree, and he told Eyewitness News that there was a group of people in the DA who targeted him.

CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has finally broken his silence after his suspension as Transport MEC in the province.

Madikizela, who has also since stepped down as leader of the DA in the Western Cape, said he was prepared for any sanction that his party may issue.

The suspended MEC has since apologised for lying on his CV when he indicated that he had obtained a B.com degree.

READ: Madikizela breaks silence over suspension, falsification of his qualifications

He said he has owned up to his mistakes.

“There is no need to be defensive, there is no need to be arrogant. I must just own up, take full responsibility apologised for this and hopefully, we will be able to find each other again.”

#BonginkosiMadikizela DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has finally broken his silence after his suspension as Transport MEC in the province. GLS pic.twitter.com/yNtDe5xzG1 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 18, 2021

Madikizela told Eyewitness News that there was a group of people in the DA who targeted him.

“These are evil people within the party who will do anything to anyone who stands in their way.”

Madikizela is currently being investigated by the premier’s office and the DA’s federal legal commission.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.