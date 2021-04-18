Bonginkosi Madikizela: DA isn’t a racist party but there are racist people

Madikizela who wouldn’t give any names but accused some members of the DA of having an agenda.

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said the DA is not a racist party but there are racist individuals within the organisation.

Madikizela finally broke his silence on Sunday at a media briefing in Delft.

He was responding to calls for him to be fired as MEC.

He has since apologised for lying on his CV for having a Bcom degree.

“There is a clique in this party that they think they own the party and we are just visitors.”

“They believe that they can determine our destiny and will. They can play god with our lives. They can choose when we can be in certain positions and when we must be removed. This is a very disturbing tendency.”

The MEC will in the coming days appear before the party’s federal legal commission and Western Cape premier’s legal office.

The ANC in the province also asked for the legislature’s ethics committee to investigate Madikizela’s case.

