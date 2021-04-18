7 people die in head-on crash on the N2 between Dutywa & Butterworth

It’s understood a truck and a car collided on Saturday night after one of the vehicles tried to overtake the other.

JOHANNESBURG – The Eastern Cape transport department said seven people have died in a head-on collision on the N2 between Dutywa and Butterworth.

One woman and six men died on the scene while the truck driver was injured.

The department's Unathi Binqose said police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

“Head-on collisions often point to one thing; that one of the drivers was on the right side of the road when the accident happened. It is for that reason that the MEC for transport in the Eastern Cape is pleading with motorists to obey the rules of the road at all times.”

