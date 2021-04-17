WATCH LIVE: Prince Philip laid to rest at St George's Chapel

The duke is reported to have requested a funeral of minimal fuss and has not lain in state - where members of the public would have been able to view his coffin.

JOHANNESBURG – Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband was laid to rest on Saturday, at a funeral restricted by coronavirus (COVID-19) rules but reflecting his long life of military and public service.

The Duke of Edinburgh -- described by royals as "the grandfather of the nation" -- died on 9 April aged 99, just weeks after spending more than a month in hospital for treatment of a heart condition and an infection.

The ceremonial royal funeral was held at St George's Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The duke is reported to have requested a funeral of minimal fuss and has not lain in state - where members of the public would have been able to view his coffin.

COVID-19 restrictions in England mean only 30 people, socially distanced, attend funerals.

The guest list includes members of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh's families, including three of his German relatives.

Prince Harry will attend but his wife Meghan, who is pregnant, will not make the trip from the US, on medical advice. It is the first time the Duke of Sussex has returned to the UK since stepping down as a senior royal last year.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

WATCH LIVE: Prince Philip's funeral