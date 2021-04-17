Sassa assures SA COVID-19 relief grant to be paid end of April

There were delays in payments but Sassa said this is due to a number a reasons.

JOHANNESBURG - The social security agency (Sassa) assured South Africans the delay in COVID-19 grant payments will be resolved before the end of this month.

Some recipients are yet to receive their money.

The agency said it’s working around the clock to ensure the payments are finalised.

Some six million recipients are yet to receive their R350 temporary COVID-19 grant for the month of March.

The special grant was announced last year to mitigate the crippling effects of the pandemic on destitute and unemployed people.

The grant was extended to April following an announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

At the same time, the DA said the announcement that recipients will be paid double at the end of this month, further exacerbate the problems as recipients rely on the money for survival.

The party said Sassa should have made provisions to prevent hick-ups.

