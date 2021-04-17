SA records 92 more COVID-related deaths & 1,424 new cases

The recovery rate was at a steady 95%, which meant that over 1,488,000 people had recuperated.

JOHANNESBURG – The health department has reported 92 more deaths due to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing South Africa’s death toll to 53,663 since the pandemic began.

The department also said 1,424 cases were also picked up in the same cycle, pushing our known caseload to more than 1,564,000.

The recovery rate was at a steady 95%, which meant that over 1,488,000 people had recuperated.

At the same time, 293,623 health care workers have so far received their Johnson & Johnson jabs under the Sisonke study.

Meanwhile, On Friday the department said over 126,000 people had registered on the new vaccine portal that went live for South Africans who are 60 years and older.

The country's electronic vaccination data system website officially went live on Friday afternoon.

It comes amid concerns among many South Africans who have criticised government for dragging its feet in vaccinating the country.

However, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has assured the country that the rollout plan is still intact and will go ahead once all the issues they've come across so far have been sorted.

The department’s Milani Wolmaran said they were seeing positive feedback: “Over 126,000 people have registered within the first hour.”

Wolmaran said those who did not have access to the internet would be assisted at different sites across the country.

“All provincial departments of health have committed to health programmes to different community halls, community libraries where they will have assisted registration.”

How to register:

Make sure you have internet access.

You will need a smartphone, a tablet or a computer.

Connect to the internet and go to vaccine.enroll.health.gov.za. The welcome screen will guide you through the steps.

Follow the instructions and put in all the details the system asks for.

When you are finished, the system will send an SMS to the phone number you provided. This means that the system now has your details in a queue to be scheduled for your vaccine.

You will then receive an SMS with a date and the place where you will be vaccinated. You will be sent to the vaccination centre that is closest to your home. Some of you may be directed to your place of work.

If you have problems you may contact the COVID-19 Hotline at 0800 029 999.

Citizen will be provided with a proof of vaccination card and receive a confirmation SMS on their phone.

Additional reporting by Sifiso Zulu

