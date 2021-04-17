Powerball Results: Friday, 16 April 2021
These are the winning Lotto PowerBall numbers for Friday, 16 April 2021
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning Lotto PowerBall numbers for Friday, 16 April 2021:
POWERBALL: 02, 05, 12, 25, 49 PB: 20
POWERBALL PLUS: 14, 19, 21, 39, 42 PB: 04
#DrawResults for 16/04/21 are:#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) April 16, 2021
#PowerBall: 02, 05, 12, 25, 49#PowerBall: 20#PowerBallPLUS: 14, 19, 21, 39, 42#PowerBall: 04 pic.twitter.com/QwpLKoJDmf
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.