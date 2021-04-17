Lucky Montana: Courts were wrong in finding Prasa tenders were corrupt

Testifying at the State Capture Inquiry, former Prasa group CEO Lucky Montana accused Judge J Francis of conniving with former board chair Popo Molefe when he refused to admit him as amicus curiae or friend of the court.

JOHANNESBURG –Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) group chief executive Lucky Montana said the courts were wrong in finding that tenders at the rail agency were corrupt.

Montana testified at the State Capture Commission that he tried to challenge the rulings.

He was testifying about contracts awarded to companies owned by Makhensa Mabunda, Siyaya and Swifambo.

The Zondo Commission evidence leader Advocate Vas Soni put it to Montana that the courts had made damning findings about billions of rand in contracts awarded during his time.

But Montana disagrees: “I am not here to review this matter, I will just state the fact that I think the courts got it wrong.”

He defended rail company Swifambo: “When Swifambo put a bid, I heard that there was no capacity and I laughed. The head of Swifambo is an engineer. Auswell Mashaba is an engineer.”

Mashaba is the Swifambo director who defied a summons to appear at the commission.

He has admitted that he paid R80 million to the people who said they were fundraising for the African National Congress after the company was awarded a R3.5 billion contract by Prasa.

WATCH: Former Prasa group CEO Lucky Montana at State Capture Inquiry