#JusticeForLulu: Calls from LGBTQIA+ community for Parly to discuss homophobia

Dozens took to the streets on Friday in a peaceful march where protesters handed over a memorandum to Parliament in a demonstration that place under the banner 'Justice for Lulu'.

CAPE TOWN – Student representatives from universities in the Western Cape and the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual (LGBTQIA+) activists have called on Parliament to urgently discuss homophobic attacks and killings in the country.

This comes after two people were killed just weeks apart, allegedly because of their sexuality.

Dozens took to the streets on Friday in a peaceful march where protesters handed over a memorandum to Parliament.

The demonstration was conducted under the banner ‘Justice for Lulu’.

Andile ‘Lulu’ Nthuthela was murdered in the Eastern Cape and his body was found last month.

READ: SA’s LGBTQIA+ community reels from another gay murder in less than 2 weeks

One of the leaders at the protest, Tutu Zondo, said members of Parliament need to do more to protect the LGBTQIA+ community.

“There is a Hate Crime Bill that needs to be pushed in Parliament. It was brought to Parliament in 2016, and still, we don’t have answers. That Bill would recognise certain crimes as hate crimes.”

Their demands include an urgent debate on LGBTQIA+ rights, holding public hearings for a strong awareness and education on queer bodies.

PODCAST: The Broken Rainbow

They also want Parliament to facilitate a dialogue between traditional, religious leaders and other stakeholders in order to find long-term solutions to protecting LGBTQIA+ people in communities.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.