‘He lived to see the fruits of his labour' – Motshekga pays tribute to Bloch

JOHANNESBURG – Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has praised Graeme Bloch for humbly serving South Africans.

The minister was one of many who paid tribute to the liberation struggle veteran and education specialist at a memorial service held at St Georges Cathedral in Cape Town on Friday.

The 65-year-old professor died last Friday. He had been living with a neurodegenerative disease.

Bloch was married to former African National Congress deputy secretary-general Cheryl Carolus.

Motshekga said South Africa has lost one of its finest cadres.

“His life was multi-layered; an anti-apartheid activist, an education activist, academic and critic; yet his public posture was always driven with revolutionary ideals of a better life for all.”

She said Bloch grew up in the trenches of the anti-apartheid movement.

“At least he lived to see the fruits of his labour, the post-apartheid South Africa of which he played a part. For his activism from a very young age until his demise, he is indeed one of our national heroes and one of our greatest – the likes of your Sisulus, Tambos and the Mandelas.”

