Hamilton earns 99th career pole at Emilia Romagna GP

IMOLA - Lewis Hamilton claimed his 99th career pole position in qualifying Saturday for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, with Sergio Perez set to start alongside him at Imola.

Max Verstappen, second to Hamilton at the season-opening race in Bahrain last month, will begin third on the grid as the top three were separated by less than one-tenth of a second.

