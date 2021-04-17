Graeme Bloch remembered as ‘courageous, brave’ & ‘a true renaissance man’

Several people paid tribute to Bloch at a memorial service held at the St George's Cathedral on Friday.

CAPE TOWN – ‘A South African hero, courageous, brave and humble, a true renaissance man’ – these were just some of the terms used to describe liberation struggle veteran and education specialist Professor Graeme Bloch.

Lance Bloch was one of many people who paid tribute to his brother as friends and loved ones gathered to bid him a final farewell.

“Graeame was a true renaissance man; a brilliant student who became a brilliant educator. He was in school plays, in lead roles; he was a great speaker and debator; he loved the mountains and the sea; he loved rugby and karate – which he had taken up late to protect himself, especially from the security branch.”

Bloch said whatever his brother did, he clearly did with passion and there was no holding back.

“There are some famous Bloch child photos, including one with all the children lined up in our school clothes. We thought we were invincible, that our powerful Bloch wall would last forever – but now the wall is broken, our mighty Graeme has fallen. It is really hard.”

The 65-year-old liberation struggle veteran died last Friday having lived with a neurodegenerative disease.

