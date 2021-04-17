Friends, family bid emotional farewell to Lufuno Mavhunga at funeral

In an emotionally charged service, a close relative said the outrage expressed on social media following Lufuno's death should spur schools, parents and government to decisively address bullying.

JOHANNESBURG – Lufuno Mavhunga has been laid to rest in Thohoyandou on Saturday.

Friends and family gathered in Limpopo to bid the 15-year-old teenager, who took her own life following a bullying incident, farewell.

The Mbilwi Secondary School learner completed suicide after being assaulted by a fellow learner outside the school premises earlier this week.

Lufuno overdosed on pills shortly after the assault and later died at the Siloma Hospital this week.

In an emotionally charged service, a close relative said the outrage expressed on social media following Lufuno's death should spur schools, parents and government to decisively address bullying.

“How long are we going to create hashtags ‘justice for so and so,’ then wake up the following day onto another hashtag. Our needs more, action is what we need. We need authorities and leaders to come up with solutions, teachers and parents to work together in instilling good morals in children.”

A 14-year-old learner who is seen in the video assaulting Lufuno was expected back in the Thohoyandou family law court on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, three other learners who shot the video and can be heard cheering on the accused have been suspended from the school, pending disciplinary proceedings.

