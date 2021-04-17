EFF calls for Dirco’s intervention after Lindani Myeni is killed by Hawaii cops

The 29-year-old former KZN rugby star was shot dead by Hawaii police on Wednesday, in an incident where Honolulu authorities reportedly responded to a burglary in progress.

CAPE TOWN – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN)has called for justice and for the Department of International Relations to step in following the death of Lindani Myeni in Hawaii.

The 29-year-old former KZN rugby star was shot dead by Hawaii police on Wednesday.

It's believed an altercation occurred after Honolulu authorities responded to a burglary in progress.

Myeni and his family had relocated to Hawaii just over a year ago.

They shot my king 😭 I was with him at 7:30p. He went for a drive to clear his mind after a fun family day. His green... Posted by Lindsay Myeni on Friday, April 16, 2021

On Wednesday, three white police officers reportedly opened fire on the unarmed man during an apparent scuffle.

The incident comes amid the murder trial of George Floyd, and unrelenting protests following the death of yet another black man, Daunte Wright.

Both men were allegedly killed by police officials in Minneapolis.

The EFF's Vusi Khoza said: “What the American police did, to find it very easy to shoot and kill a black person, is exactly what the police in South Africa are doing. The system, whether in America or here at home, is anti-black.”

The Department of International Relations said it was aware of the matter, Khoza however said government needs to intervene and assist Myeni's family.

“We don’t see the same outrage that we have seen with previous cases.”

A go-fund me page has already raised over R77,000 for Myeni's body to be repatriated.

