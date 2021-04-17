Charlotte Maxeke Hospital to continue COVID-19 vaccine despite fire damage

The facility has been temporarily closed for seven days due to safety concerns.

JOHANNESBURG - The Charlotte Maxeke Hospital said the facility’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign will continue, despite a debilitating fire.

Some sections of the facility were damaged because of fire that broke out on Friday.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

The blaze caused damage to some sections of the hospital - including the parking area and the special dispensary stores.

The fire was first detected by workers who raised alarm.

No foul play is suspected at this stage.

The hospital is one of the province's major vaccination sites.

But CEO Gladys Bogoshi said their plans won’t be derailed by the fire.

Investigations to determine the cause of the fire are underway while around 400 patients were moved to other hospitals.

