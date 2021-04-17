6 Limpopo pupils killed after bakkie crashes into a house

The pupils were killed after a bakkie they had hitched hiked on their way back from school lost control and hit a house at Ximixoni village in Malamulele.

The pupils were killed after a bakkie they had hitched hiked on their way back from school lost control and hit a house.

The accident happened on Friday at Ximixoni village in Malamulele.

The driver of the van is in a critical state and has been hospitalised.

Two other passengers sustained serious injuries while three others managed to escape with minor injuries.

MEC Polly Boshielo has expressed heartfelt condolences to the affected families.

The MEC's spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said: “We are deeply heartbroken and distraught. This is an immeasurable loss, and one that is hard to comprehend given the circumstances that we are still morning the loss of Lufuno Mavhunga.”

