3rd floor parking collapses as Charlotte Maxeke Hospital blaze continues

Sixty emergency personnel were on the scene dousing a fire that was reignited on Friday night and has been blazing for more than 11 hours.

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Johannesburg said firefighters are battling the blaze at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital externally after the level 3 parking area collapsed.

The fire broke out after a storeroom for medical supplies caught alight at around 11:30 on Friday morning, but was contained a while later.

City of Johannesburg spokesperson Synock Matobako said the level above the dispensary, where the fire started, had caved in.

“At the moment the fire is still burning, and the challenge is that we are doing external firefighting. We can’t go inside the building because the integrity of the structure of the building has been compromised.”

The Gauteng health department has begun the process of evacuating to neighbouring hospitals.

The cause of the fire was still unknown, and no casualties or injuries have so far been reported.

