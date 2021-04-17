2 men shot dead after shooting in Kuils River

The Police's Andre Traut said this was a possible gang-related attack.

CAPE TOWN - Two men were shot dead and another two wounded following a shooting in Kuils River.

The incident happened earlier on Saturday with no arrests at this stage.

It's believed that one of the deceased was a potential target, while the three other victims were caught in the crossfire.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Kuils River SAPS.

