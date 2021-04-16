Zondo Commission looks at the ANC with jaundiced eyes - Duarte

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said that some of the advocates presenting the cases seemed to have a bias against the ANC but maintained that the outcome of the commission would be critical of both the state and their party.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte maintained that she remained disappointed that the state capture commission looked at the governing party through what she calle jaundiced eyes.

In leaked audio recordings that surfaced this week, Duarte, in a meeting between the ANC’s top officials and former President Jacob Zuma, could be heard saying that she personally supported his decision to no longer appear before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

She has blamed ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s supporters for the leaks.

READ: Duarte blames Magashule supporters for leaking audios of ANC meetings

Turning to the Chief Justice, while she did not want to discuss her views in public, Duarte suggested that she continued to hold a dim view of Mogoeng Mogoeng’s open proclamations of his faith, arguing that the country had more than one religion and that its Constitution must be respected.

Duarte remained reluctant to speak publicly on her opinion of the judiciary but has stood by her views in the leaked audio, which she said were personal and expressed in closed meetings.

ALSO READ: Audio leak reveals duarte backing Zuma in Zondo Inquiry fight, Mogoeng criticism

And while she had been criticised for her hot and cold stance on the Zondo commission of inquiry, she said that it was disappointing watching how it dealt with the ANC.

"The commission looks at the ANC with jaundiced eyes. No other political party says and has to do the things that the ANC has to do."

Duarte also reflected on this week’s proceedings at the commission, which saw party chair, Gwede Mantashe, testifying on the ANC’s deployment policies.

She now said that in hindsight, the commission’s work may be to the ANC’s benefit in the long run.

"What the commission can be praised for is actually pointing out the fault lines in our statecraft and I think that's a good thing."

Duarte said that some of the advocates presenting the cases seemed to have a bias against the ANC but maintained that the outcome of the commission would be critical of both the state and their party.

LISTEN: Jessie Duarte on the audio leaks and her stance on the step aside resolution

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.