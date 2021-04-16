Weather Watch: A beachy, sunscreen Saturday in store for Western Cape

Temperatures are expected to drop in Gauteng on Saturday

JOHANNESBURG – Clear skies and hot weather are in store for the Western Cape on Saturday.

WESTERN CAPE:

Cape Town’s temperature will peak at 34°C while Worcester will reach a high of 35°C.

GAUTENG:

Temperatures are expected to drop slightly in Johannesburg on Saturday. Springs and Johannesburg temperatures will peak at 19°C while Pretoria will peak at 21°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL:

Most parts of the KwaZulu-Natal will peak at 22°C.

