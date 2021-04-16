Weather Watch: A beachy, sunscreen Saturday in store for Western Cape
Temperatures are expected to drop in Gauteng on Saturday
JOHANNESBURG – Clear skies and hot weather are in store for the Western Cape on Saturday.
WESTERN CAPE:
Cape Town’s temperature will peak at 34°C while Worcester will reach a high of 35°C.
Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 17.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/G10VO33BKoSA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 16, 2021
GAUTENG:
Temperatures are expected to drop slightly in Johannesburg on Saturday. Springs and Johannesburg temperatures will peak at 19°C while Pretoria will peak at 21°C.
Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 17.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/TxoOThhGJvSA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 16, 2021
KWAZULU-NATAL:
Most parts of the KwaZulu-Natal will peak at 22°C.
Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 17.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/swFNcB7XDVSA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 16, 2021
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.