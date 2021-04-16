Salga raises concerns over councillors' lack of skills

Salga CEO Xolile George said that while councillors did not require any particular qualification, their lack of skills had become a problem.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Local Government Association (Salga) said that political parties must address the calibre of councillors, saying that almost 30% did not complete school.

Salga officials briefed Parliament’s Cooperative Governance portfolio committee about its annual performance plan.

The briefing came after Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu revealed that 35% of senior government officials were not qualified for their jobs.

Salga CEO Xolile George said that while councillors did not require any particular qualification, their lack of skills had become a problem.

"With almost 69% of councillors with either matric or less in the picture, and this is not to say the standard measure is above matric, but there’s a need to have a multi-pronged strategy that recognises leadership competencies political leadership and maybe a degree of academic qualifications."

George also raised another red flag over consultancy costs and tenders being awarded to officials.

"Has there been action taken by municipalities, are there any actions taken on awards made to employees, family members and false declarations that have happened?"

Officials also told MPs that over 1 million South Africans still did not have proper water and sanitation services.

South Africans will go the polls later this year to vote in the local government elections.

