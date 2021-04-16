SA records 1,372 new COVID-19 infections, 73 more fatalities

The Health Department also confirmed 1,372 infections over the past 24 hours, taking our known caseload to over 1.5 million since the start of the pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - Seventy-three more people have died in this country after contracting the coronavirus, pushing the national death toll to 53,571.

The Health Department also confirmed 1,372 infections over the past 24 hours, taking our known caseload to over 1.5 million since the start of the pandemic.

South Africa's recovery rate is still at 95%, which means that 1,488,000 people have recuperated.

On the vaccine front, around 292,000 healthcare workers received the jab before government suspended the Johnson & Johnson trial as a precautionary measure.

As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases for South Africa is 1 562 931. Today, 73 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported which brings the total to 53 571 deaths. Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 488 060, representing a recovery rate of 95%. pic.twitter.com/eC887KMiO4 Department of Health (@HealthZA) April 15, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.