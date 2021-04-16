Prasa was destroyed by greedy ANC politicians, Guptas - Montana tells Zondo

Montana continued his testimony at the state capture commission on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Prasa group chief executive Lucky Montana said he defied powerful African National Congress (ANC) politicians and the Guptas and refused to take unlawful instructions.

He said former board chair Popo Molefe, who made damning allegations about him, was the one who looted the rail agency and ran it to the ground.

“What we built in 10 years, the board of Popo Molefe destroyed it in three years.”

Montana said the state capture commission was biased and it had given Molefe unlimited time to tell untruths about him.

But he said he was the one who protected Prasa from the ANC.

“Prasa was destroyed by greedy ANC politicians. I defied very powerful ANC politicians.”

And the Guptas: “I refused the Guptas and I mention them in my affidavit, Tony Gupta and Duduzane Zuma were there when I told them I won’t allow them to spoil our president’s name.”

MABUNDA GOT BILLIONS

Montana said he knew Siyaya and Swifambo director Makhensa Mabunda when he worked for the Department of Public Enterprises before he went into private business.

Mabunda’s companies scored billions of rands in tenders to supply locomotives and signalling and investigators said he got more money than the company that supplied the services.

Siyaya Consulting Engineers scored more than R5.8 billion in Prasa signalling deals.

Montana testified about the Siyaya contract: “Mr Mabunda was working with a German company and had won a tender and there was a complaint that they got the tender improperly and one of the positive things about that is that it was dismissed due to insufficient evidence.”

The commission heard previously that Swifambo bagged a R3.5 billion deal to supply 88 locomotives.

Forensic investigator Marc Sacks said Mabunda received more money than the company Vossloh, which actually supplied the trains and Vossloh returned some of the money it received to Mabunda.

