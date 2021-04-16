Ntsebeza believes task of transforming Cricket SA achievable

Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza will be taking up the role of transformation ombudsman for CSA from next month, by managing the independent complaints system.

JOHANNESBURG – Transformation ombudsman of Cricket South Africa (CSA) Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza said that although the time allocated to him to transform the sport was short, he believed that it was still achievable.

The advocate will be focusing on transformation, healing, uniting cricket players and fans while also dealing with allegations of racism experienced by some players.

Ntsebeza said that they were now collecting written submissions to help with the transformation of CSA.

“It will be a very broad brush against the canvas. This is something that needed more time. The interim board apparently felt that it could be done, but I realise that, though it is difficult, it is doable.”

There were warnings that the crisis engulfing the cricket body threatened the existence of the game in the country.

Last year, both CSA's president Chris Nenzani and acting chief executive officer, Jacques Faul, resigned, with allegations that Nenzani remained silent about transformation and discrimination issues.

