Mpumalanga ANC PEC to push ahead with elective conference despite threats

Provincial secretary Lindiwe Ntshalintshali confirmed to Eyewitness News that it had received a letter calling for an interim committee to be established arguing that its term of office long expired.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s provincial executive committee (PEC) in Mpumalanga insisted it will be able to take the province to its elective conference in spite of threats of legal action to have it disbanded.

Provincial secretary Lindiwe Ntshalintshali confirmed to Eyewitness News on Friday that it had received a letter calling for an interim committee to be established, arguing that its term of office long expired.

The province has been without elected leadership since 2017 when David Mabuza was voted as the party’s deputy president.

Violent clashes and numerous court cases have plagued the party in its previous attempts to hold an elective conference.

READ: Mpumalanga ANC: We’ve long submitted names of people who should step aside

Ntshalintshali said some party members had asked the ANC to establish a task team to lead the party in Mpumalanga to its elective conference.

This after she received a legal letter threatening to challenge the provincial executive committee’s status, claiming it failed to follow party processes on the roadmap towards its internal polls.

“They want us to prove whether we have communicated certain things, like the renewal of memberships and they have it.”

She said members not happy with the current provincial leadership also expressed their views to a delegation led by deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte and Nomvula Mokonyane who were there looking into violent branch general meetings earlier this week.

Ntshalintshali said the PEC would fight to remain in charge of the party until new leadership was elected.

“So, if they want to interdict it, we are going to fight it in court.”

Branch general meetings have been halted in parts of Mpumalanga while the ANC’s national working committee has called for the perpetrators to be brought to book.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.