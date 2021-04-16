Montana accuses Zondo Inquiry of favouring ex-Prasa board chair Molefe

Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) group chief executive, Lucky Montana, said that he still believed that the commission was biased and pursuing a predetermined agenda.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) group chief executive, Lucky Montana, said that the state capture commission had shown that it favoured former board chair, Popo Molefe, and that it was ignoring evidence against him and Werksmans Attorneys.

Montana is at the commission to testify about the rail agency.

Montana said that the commission was allowing people who testified to score victories over others.

He said that Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo had allowed Molefe unlimited time to make untrue allegations about him.

"They did that because they wanted to write a script that Lucky Montana and others, we must manufacture evidence inside the Hawks itself. And chair, when I listened to your comments, I was so angry, I was seething, chair, because I said 'Deputy Chief Justice Zondo is actually undermining the very independence', it may not have been intentional chair, 'but he was undermining the very independence of both the DPCI and the NPA.'"

