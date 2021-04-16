Lufuno Mavhunga's family relive agony of her death after bullying incident

Lufuno’s brother, Kenneth Mavhunga, said the 15-year-old was found in her bedroom unconscious by their mother – a scene that no parent should have to suffer.

JOHANNESBURG – The family of a grade 10 pupil, Lufuno Mavhunga, who took her own life after being assaulted by a fellow pupil at a Limpopo high school said that they were forced to relive the agony her assault each time the video was shared on social media.

The family has called for justice after Lufuno took her own life, following a bullying incident at Mbilwi Secondary School earlier this week.

It’s understood that she overdosed on prescription pills after she was violently beaten by a fellow pupil.

Mavhunga was repeatedly slapped while other pupils cheered on her attacker and took a video of the incident.

The police have since arrested the grade 10 learner for the assault, however, the family said that her parents and the school should take responsibility.

“We believe that this country has laws that each and every one of us should abide by, so we would like to see justice prevailing.”

These were the desperate calls of a devasted family who were battling to come to terms with the death of their daughter and sister.

Lufuno’s brother, Kenneth Mavhunga, said that the 15-year-old was found in her bedroom unconscious by their mother, a scene that no parent should have to suffer.

“We are all heartbroken because what happened is that she took her last breath in her presence. Imagine the kind of pain that she is going through.”

The South African Human Rights Commission’s preliminary findings indicated that the principal of the school where the teenager was bullied failed to take appropriate action when her family alerted him to the incident.

