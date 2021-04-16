Late Graeme Bloch praised for his courage, bravery in liberation struggle

Bloch passed away last Friday. He'd been living with a neurodegenerative disease.

CAPE TOWN - A memorial service for liberation struggle veteran and education specialist, Professor Graeme Bloch, is under way at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town.

He was married to former African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary-general, Cheryl Carolus.

Bloch's brother, Lance, described him as a man of courage and a true renaissance man.

Bloch said that the president had offered to give his brother a state funeral but the family humbly declined because Graeme fought not for recognition for himself but for others.

"Graeme was a South African hero but he was our brother. He grew up in a family of seven kids, so many that my mother often forgot all our names."

Bloch said that from an early age, his brother fought for the poor, marginalised and dispossessed.

"The famous speech at Jameson Hall that he started with the words: 'Friends, comrades and security police who I despise.' This was needless to say, not well received in the halls of power and the cells where he was later tortured."



He added that Graeme was a brave man, who would not back down in a fight.

"They could break his bones, torture him in all kinds of ways, including making him stand for 48 hours at a time during interrogation, but they never broke his spirit."

