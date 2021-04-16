Kinnear murder case: More delays as Kilian cellphone analysis still outstanding

Zane Kilian appeared in absentia in the Bellville Regional Court on Thursday and the matter was postponed until 24 May 2021.

CAPE TOWN – Cellphone analysis was still outstanding in the case against a private investigator implicated in the murder of organised crime detective, Charl Kinnear.

He could not make it to court because his prison cell block at the Goodwood correctional facility was under lockdown.

The State said that the investigation was at an advanced stage, even though cellphone analysis was still outstanding. This involved the downloading of cellphone communications.

Kilian is accused of tracking Kinnear's cellphone for several months and sharing his location with a hitman before the anti-gang unit member was shot outside his Bishop Lavis home in September.

It's still unclear who placed the hit on his life.

The defence has again protested another postponement and has requested that this be the last delay.

Once the investigation is finalised, the matter will likely be transferred to the High Court for trial.

Kilian remains the sole accused.

