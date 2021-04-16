Ipid investigating police shooting of EC man accused of killing wife

It's alleged two police officers both fired two rounds with their service pistols when they were confronted by a suspect who allegedly pelted them with stones.

CAPE TOWN – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the death of man in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape.

He was also apparently armed with a knife and had been accused of killing his wife.

Ipid's Ndileka Cola said: "It’s alleged he was hiding in a position surrounded by huge rocks with only one entry point. The officers could not run away, as running in a rocky forest area could endanger their own lives. It alleged that the police were left with no option but to defend themselves. The directorate continues to investigate this matter."

