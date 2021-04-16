Gqeberha man sentenced to six years in jail for using cloned bank cards

The National Prosecuting Authority said Phalo Sixishe faced 170 counts of fraud, which amounted to just over R675,000.

CAPE TOWN - The Port Elizabeth Specialised Commercial Crimes Court has this week sentenced a 44-year-old man to six years direct imprisonment for using cloned bank cards.

The NPA said between July and November 2017, Sixishe fraudulently used forged cards with electronic account information and confidential data.

It's unclear where he obtained the cloned cards.

He was caught in Humansdorp along with an accomplice Edgar Duma in early 2018.

Duma pleaded guilty to 80 counts of fraud and 18 charges linked to the possession of cloned cards.

He was sentenced to six years behind bars.

The NPA said they used the cards at fuel stations and shops in various towns in the Eastern Cape.

