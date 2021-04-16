Four people arrested after seven others killed in EC mob attack

One of the suspects is believed to be a local ward councillor in the Zingqolweni locality.

CAPE TOWN – Four people were arrested on Thursday night in connection with a mob attack in which seven people were killed in the Eastern Cape.

In Wednesday evening's attack in Lady Frere, four men were set alight and their bodies were found in a field.

Police later found the bodies of two more men hanging in a forest.

One man managed to escape and was taken to hospital for treatment, but later died.

“We live in a country that is governed by the rule of law and therefore we cannot allow lawlessness and anarchy to rule with impunity within our communities. Mob justice remains a serious offence and those who continue to engage in vigilante style activities must face the consequences of their actions,” Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga said on Wednesday.

