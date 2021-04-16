Ex-Prasa CEO Montana set for first appearance at state capture inquiry today

Witnesses, including former Transport Minister Dipuo Peters, testified about the tall locomotives that were bought by Prasa during Montana’s tenure.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) group chief executive, Lucky Montana, will finally get his day at the Zondo Commission on Friday.

Peters said that she attended a meeting called by former President Jacob Zuma where Montana’s reinstatement was discussed but she denied that Zuma specifically instructed board chair Popo Molefe to reinstate Montana when he had resigned.

Peters said that she believed that Montana lucky was bluffing when he resigned as CEO and was shocked that the board accepted his resignation and that’s why he fought to be reinstated.

But the commission said that its investigator, Clint Cellermann, found evidence of suspicious property purchases of R36 million by Montana in 2014.

However, Montana has accused Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo of unfairness and lack of commitment to justice.

He wrote a letter to Zondo and Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng complaining about the evidence of witnesses, including Molefe.

On Friday he will finally tell his side of the story.

