Emergency services attending to fire at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

The Department of Health said the blaze occurred in the hospital's dispensary store.

JOHANNESBURG - Emergency services are on-site at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital following a fire that broke out earlier on Friday.

Staff were evacuated to safety.



Department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the fire was under control: “The fire broke out at around 11:30 on Friday morning. Firefighters are still on-site and all staff in areas near the fire were evacuated. The cause of the fire is not yet known. The special dispensary store is used for storing dry surgical and medical items. These items include PPEs amongst others.”

