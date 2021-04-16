EC police yet to make arrests after apparent mob justice incident claims 7 lives

On Wednesday night, police were alerted to a crime scene at the Zingqolweni locality where they found the bodies of four men who'd been set alight. As they were busy processing the scene, they were informed about the bodies of two more young men found hanging in a nearby forest.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police have not yet made any arrests following an apparent incident of mob justice in a Mount Frere community in which seven people were killed.

Police said that one person managed to escape from the angry mob and was taken to hospital for treatment, where he later died.

The police's Tembinkosi Kinana: "The motive for the killings is not known at this stage. We have opened seven cases of murder. The provincial commissioner has ordered the 72-hour activation plan to ensure that all necessary resources are mobilised to facilitate investigations."

