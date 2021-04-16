Dozens of LGBTQIA+ members march to Parly against suspected hate crime murders

Andile 'Lulu' Ntuthela was murdered in the Eastern Cape and his body was found last month.

CAPE TOWN - Dozens of people have on Friday marched to Parliament to express their anger over an apparent homophobic killing.

Some of the many young people and students travelled from other parts of the country to participate in the march to Parliament.

The demonstration was conducted under the banner #JusticeForLulu.

While singing and chanting through the streets of Cape Town, protesters held placards, reading “queer lives matter" and "I’m sorry that we couldn’t protect you” among others.

#JusticeForLulu Students and members of the LGBTQIA+ are getting ready to match up parliament. GLS pic.twitter.com/5h5DZaRbWM EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 16, 2021

Organiser Tutu Zondo said: “It’s just one in a string of crimes against the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Protesters said enough was enough and a memorandum was being handed over to Parliament.

