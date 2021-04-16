20°C / 22°C
Dozens of LGBTQIA+ members march to Parly against suspected hate crime murders

Andile 'Lulu' Ntuthela was murdered in the Eastern Cape and his body was found last month.

Dozens of people marched to Parliament on 16 April 2021 to express their anger over an apparent homophobic killing. The demonstration was conducted under the banner #JusticeForLulu for Lulu Ntuthela. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/Eyewitness News.
Dozens of people marched to Parliament on 16 April 2021 to express their anger over an apparent homophobic killing. The demonstration was conducted under the banner #JusticeForLulu for Lulu Ntuthela. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/Eyewitness News.
16 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Dozens of people have on Friday marched to Parliament to express their anger over an apparent homophobic killing.

Andile 'Lulu' Ntuthela was murdered in the Eastern Cape and his body was found last month.

Some of the many young people and students travelled from other parts of the country to participate in the march to Parliament.

Dozens of people marched to Parliament on 16 April 2021 to express their anger over an apparent homophobic killing. The demonstration was conducted under the banner #JusticeForLulu for Lulu Ntuthela. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/Eyewitness News.

The demonstration was conducted under the banner #JusticeForLulu.

While singing and chanting through the streets of Cape Town, protesters held placards, reading “queer lives matter" and "I’m sorry that we couldn’t protect you” among others.

Organiser Tutu Zondo said: “It’s just one in a string of crimes against the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Protesters said enough was enough and a memorandum was being handed over to Parliament.

