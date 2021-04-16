District 6 land claimants closer to return with dept set to name 108 homeowners

The Department of Land Reform said that it had now completed its administrative process.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Land Reform will on Friday release the names of the 108 land claimants who will move into their brand new homes in District Six later this year.

Claimants have been waiting for more than 30 years to move back to the communities they once called home.

The 108 families, who will be notified on Friday, can finally begin with the healing process. They have been waiting for three decades to move back home.

They were forced out of their homes when the apartheid government declared District Six a 'whites only' area.

Departmental spokesperson, Vuyani Nkasayi: "By the end of this week, which is around the 16th of April, we're completing the administrative process in terms of the allocation. We are very confident and we are very happy."

Land Reform Minister Thoko Didiza is expected to release the date of the handing over the homes in the coming weeks.

