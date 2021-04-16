Case against girl who assaulted Lufuno Mavhunga postponed to Tuesday

The teenager made her first appearance in the Thohoyandou Children's Magistrates Court earlier on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against a 14-year-old girl arrested for assaulting Lufuno Mavhunga has been postponed to next week Tuesday.

She was arrested earlier this week after a video of her attacking Mavhunga went viral.

The attack resulted in the 15-year-old pupil taking her own life.

The NPA's Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said: “The arrested child will be dealt with following the Child Justice Act, as she is still a minor. The matter has been remanded to 20 April 2021 for formal bail application. The case will be heard in camera.”

Meanwhile, Mavhunga’s family has called on parents to help schools to stop incident of bullying.

The memorial service of the 15-year-old was held at the Mbilwi Secondary School in Limpopo earlier on Friday.

Her brother, Kenneth Mavhunga, said parents had an important role to play in the fight against bullying: “There was someone’s child that was assaulting my sister. I do believe that child comes from a certain family and there are parents in that family. So, that is why I am bringing it back to you as the families that maybe it is high time we need to understand our children and make sure that we are very much involved in raising them.”

