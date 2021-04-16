Bullying victim Lufuno Mavhunga remembered as kind, loving at memorial service

The teenage girl took her own life earlier this week after a video of her being attacked by a fellow pupil went viral.

JOHANNESBURG - Pupils at the Mbilwi Secondary School in Limpopo are remembering 15-year-old Lufuno Mavhunga as a loving and charismatic classmate, who played the role of peacekeeper.

"Her smile, her laughter, her sweet loving soul, her kindness, her charisma, her friendly smile, qualities that she spread around with her friends and everyone else that she got to meet. We were blessed with such a learner, with such a classmate, with such a friend."

READ: Principal failed to take action when alerted to Lufuno Mavhunga bullying - SAHRC

A memorial service for Mavhunga is being held at her school on Friday morning.

The teenage girl took her own life earlier this week after a video of her being attacked by a fellow pupil went viral.

The teenager who assaulted her has since been arrested.

